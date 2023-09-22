NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Tigers hosted the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers. Both teams undefeated going into the matchup Friday night.

The Tigers defeated the Mountaineers 55-34 with some late scoring to provide insurance.

Nevada jumped out to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, but Mt. Vernon didn’t waste anytime with a response to tie things up at 7. The Tigers went up by 21-7 late in the second quarter. Then, a touchdown by the Mountaineers put them within one touchdown. The Tigers took a 28-21 lead at halftime.

The Tiger’s defense came up big forcing two turnovers in the first half, an interception by Brice Budd and a forced fumble by Tyler Longobardi recovered by Henry Campbell.

But Mt. Vernon wouldn’t go down without a fight making it a close game heading into the fourth.

Nevada improves to 5-0 on the season and will be on the road next Friday against Cassville at 7 p.m.

While Mt. Vernon suffers their first loss of the season to drop to 4-1. They will return home to host Springfield Catholic on September 29th at 7 p.m.