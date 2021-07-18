Late comeback not enough for Outlaws in 7-6 loss to Sedalia

JOPLIN, MO. — The final week of the MINK league regular season is now underway. Even though the Joplin Outlaws have secured a spot in the playoffs, they’re still jockeying for position when it comes to seeding.

They wrapped up their final homestand of the regular season against Sedalia Sunday night. The Bombers got up early on the Outlaws, leading 6-0 by the fourth inning.

The Joplin offense fired up later in the game, scoring four runs in the fifth inning and two in the eighth to make it a 7-6 game. However, they were unable to complete the comeback.