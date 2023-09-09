JAY, Okla. — A 45-yard pass capped off by a field goal as time expired is an ending that will go down in the record books for this historic high school rivalry as Grove defeated Jay 48-46 in the Delaware County Bowl.
Down by a point with seconds on the clock ticking off, Grove’s Chris Johnson kicked a 20-yard field goal. The winning field goal was set up by a 45-yard pass from Jackson Gain to Jacob Gain putting the ball on the 5-yard line.
The Bulldogs clawed their way back into the game all night long. With 40 seconds left in the game and the score 45-40, Jay took its first lead of the game after Luke Black came up with the ball on an onside kick and scored a play later taking a 46-45 lead over the Ridgerunners.
The decades-old rivalry dating back to 1928 was marred with turnovers, including an interception by Grove’s sophomore defensive back Gavin Wyatt in the waning minutes.
Grove drew first blood after a face-mask penalty against the Bulldogs set up a chain of events that led to Jackson Gain connecting with Deringer Hollenbeck for a 15-yard touchdown. Johnson added the extra point to put Grove up 7-0.
A roughing the kicker penalty on a punt return gave Grove new life and a new set of downs. Three plays later, Jacob Gain connected on a 21-yard pass from brother Jackson Gain and Johnson hit the extra point as Grove extended their lead 14-0.
Jay lined up their backfield in a flex-bone formation allowing sophomore Ryan Taylor to sprint 30 yards putting the ball on the Ridgerunner’s 12-yard line. Taylor was once again the workhorse carrying the ball to the 1-yard line. On a quarterback sneak, Leland Johnson walked into the endzone for a Bulldog touchdown. The conversion run failed cutting the Ridgerunner lead 14-6.
A Bulldog touchdown by Jay’s Luke Black and a conversion run tied the game 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
A Grove penalty nullified a 64-yard touchdown by Isaac Sheffield.
After being held at the goal line, Grove increased their lead 17-14 on a Johnson 20-yard field goal in the early minutes of the second quarter.
Halfway through the second quarter, Jackson Gain hit Isaac Sheffield for a 31-yard touchdown and Johnson added the extra point as Grove broke open the game leading 24-14.
Grove came up with the ball on a Jay turnover with 3:05 left in the second quarter. A pass interference penalty in the endzone put the ball on the 4-yard line. Hayden McClendon took the ball into the endzone combined with a Johnson kick to increase Grove’s lead 31-14 at halftime.
Jay’s Armonald Newcomb picked off a Jackson Gain pass early in the third quarter and scored quickly to cut the Ridgerunner lead 31-20.
Hollenbeck scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and Jay’s Black also found the endzone once again cutting into the Ridgerunner lead, 38-26.
Jackson Gain returned a kickoff return 76 yards shoring up Grove’s lead 45-26. But a scrappy Jay offense fought back with a Newcomb touchdown. The conversion run failed cutting into Grove’s lead 45-32.
Bulldog’s Johnson walked in for a touchdown and the conversion run was good with Grove holding on to a 45-40 lead setting the stage for a dramatic come-from-behind scoring play in the final minutes of the game that ultimately fell short.
The Ridgerunners have maintained a healthy command over Jay over the 95-year history by winning 59 games to Jay’s 26 games. There were 10 seasons between 1929 and 1948 that the two schools didn’t play each other, or Jay didn’t field a team.
Next week Grove travels to Wagoner and Jay has a bye week.
Grove 14 17 14 3 – 48
Jay 14 0 18 14 – 46