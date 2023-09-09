Winning play set up by a 45-yard pass from Jackson Gain to Jacob Gain with seconds left in game

JAY, Okla. — A 45-yard pass capped off by a field goal as time expired is an ending that will go down in the record books for this historic high school rivalry as Grove defeated Jay 48-46 in the Delaware County Bowl.

Down by a point with seconds on the clock ticking off, Grove’s Chris Johnson kicked a 20-yard field goal. The winning field goal was set up by a 45-yard pass from Jackson Gain to Jacob Gain putting the ball on the 5-yard line.

Ty Schlessman (No. 51) and Dakota Douglass (No. 68) celebrate Grove’s victory in the Delaware County Bowl

The Bulldogs clawed their way back into the game all night long. With 40 seconds left in the game and the score 45-40, Jay took its first lead of the game after Luke Black came up with the ball on an onside kick and scored a play later taking a 46-45 lead over the Ridgerunners.

The decades-old rivalry dating back to 1928 was marred with turnovers, including an interception by Grove’s sophomore defensive back Gavin Wyatt in the waning minutes.

Grove drew first blood after a face-mask penalty against the Bulldogs set up a chain of events that led to Jackson Gain connecting with Deringer Hollenbeck for a 15-yard touchdown. Johnson added the extra point to put Grove up 7-0.

A roughing the kicker penalty on a punt return gave Grove new life and a new set of downs. Three plays later, Jacob Gain connected on a 21-yard pass from brother Jackson Gain and Johnson hit the extra point as Grove extended their lead 14-0.

Jay lined up their backfield in a flex-bone formation allowing sophomore Ryan Taylor to sprint 30 yards putting the ball on the Ridgerunner’s 12-yard line. Taylor was once again the workhorse carrying the ball to the 1-yard line. On a quarterback sneak, Leland Johnson walked into the endzone for a Bulldog touchdown. The conversion run failed cutting the Ridgerunner lead 14-6.

A Bulldog touchdown by Jay’s Luke Black and a conversion run tied the game 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.

A Grove penalty nullified a 64-yard touchdown by Isaac Sheffield.

After being held at the goal line, Grove increased their lead 17-14 on a Johnson 20-yard field goal in the early minutes of the second quarter.

Halfway through the second quarter, Jackson Gain hit Isaac Sheffield for a 31-yard touchdown and Johnson added the extra point as Grove broke open the game leading 24-14.

Grove came up with the ball on a Jay turnover with 3:05 left in the second quarter. A pass interference penalty in the endzone put the ball on the 4-yard line. Hayden McClendon took the ball into the endzone combined with a Johnson kick to increase Grove’s lead 31-14 at halftime.

Jay’s Armonald Newcomb picked off a Jackson Gain pass early in the third quarter and scored quickly to cut the Ridgerunner lead 31-20.

Hollenbeck scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and Jay’s Black also found the endzone once again cutting into the Ridgerunner lead, 38-26.

Jackson Gain returned a kickoff return 76 yards shoring up Grove’s lead 45-26. But a scrappy Jay offense fought back with a Newcomb touchdown. The conversion run failed cutting into Grove’s lead 45-32.

Bulldog’s Johnson walked in for a touchdown and the conversion run was good with Grove holding on to a 45-40 lead setting the stage for a dramatic come-from-behind scoring play in the final minutes of the game that ultimately fell short.

The Ridgerunners have maintained a healthy command over Jay over the 95-year history by winning 59 games to Jay’s 26 games. There were 10 seasons between 1929 and 1948 that the two schools didn’t play each other, or Jay didn’t field a team.

Next week Grove travels to Wagoner and Jay has a bye week.

Grove 14 17 14 3 – 48

Jay 14 0 18 14 – 46