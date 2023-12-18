NEOSHO, MO — The Aurora Houn Dawgs picked up a big win on the road over the Neosho Wildcats, 59-47.

Thomas Lara led Aurora with 18 points in the win. Cannon Thornhill and Dayton McHenry both had nice games finishing with 16 and 11 points.

Neosho’s Kaiden Asberry led the way with 21 points and hit six three-pointers.

Aurora improves to .500 on the year at 4-4. Their next game will be in the Blue & Gold Tournament where they will face Fair Grove on December 26th.

Neosho falls to 3-4 on the season. Their next game won’t be until the Neosho Holiday Classic where their first game of the tournament will be against Westwood on December 27th at 7:00 p.m.