LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers are gearing up for the Class 2 state semi-finals. They’ll have their hands full with an undefeated Bowling Green team.

The Lamar Tigers football program has established themselves as a powerhouse with eight state championships and two state runner-ups. Head Coach Jared Beshore is a former Lamar Tiger player who helped get the program where it is today. Now 12 years later, the culture and tradition is still alive.

Head Coach Jared Beshore said, “It’s a tradition thats kinda of fueled itself. You know the older guys that started this thing, you know put in the work and effort to accomplish special things. And then those young guys that are on those teams, you know they buy in and they fuel the fire. You know they do their job they prepare and then those guys become the leaders that lead them.”

Last Saturday, the Tigers defeated Lafayette County in the Class 2 state quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. Their fourth straight appearance. And for the first time in program history, Lamar will host the semi-final matchup-up in back to back to years. But the road to get here has not been easy.

Head Coach Jared Beshore said, “We’ve had a lot of adversity both internally and externally than probably we’ve had in past years. So, these guys have overcame a lot to be where they’re at and it has made them a lot stronger. And I think it has better prepared us for this playoff run.”

For the fourteen seniors on the team, this will ne their last game at Thomas O’Sullivan Stadium in front of family, friends, fans and their hometown.

Ayden Forst said, “It’s really exciting having all our districts and playoff games at home and we’re just hoping that we have a big crowd. Come out and be loud.”

Khiler Nance said, “Just being able to play together one last game at our home field. Yeah, we’re very fortunate to have that. We have a great community behind us and everyone makes it special.”

The Tigers will play at home on Saturday with kickoff set for 1 p.m.