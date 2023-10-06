NEVADA, Mo. — The undefeated (6-0) Nevada Tigers took on the (5-1) Lamar Tigers in the battle of the Tigers Friday night.

The Lamar Tigers pulled off an upset with a 14-0 over Nevada. Lamar defeats Nevada for the seventh straight year.

Offensively both teams struggled to get into a rhythm, but a 71-yard punt return touchdown from Ian Ngugi was the game first score of the game. That touchdown gave Lamar a 7-0 lead. Another touchdown from Lamar pushed their lead to 14-0.

Defensively both teams knew each other schemes very well making a gritty battle.

The Nevada Tigers suffer their first loss of the season falling to 6-1 on the season. They will be on the road at Monett to take on the Cubs on October 13th at 7 p.m.

As for the Lamar Tigers, they improve to 6-1 on the season. The Tigers will return home to host Cassville next Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m.