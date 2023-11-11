LAMAR, Mo — Lamar claimed the Class 2 District 5 Championship with a 35-18 victory over Adrian!

In the first half, it was a defensive battle for the most part, but after trailing early 6-0, Alex Wilkerson handed off to Cooper Haun who found the end zone to give them the 7-6 lead.

Just before halftime with only seconds on the clock, Wilkerson launched a deep pass downfield to Chase Query who was into the endzone to extend Lamar’s lead to 14-6 at halftime.

The Tigers scored 21 points in the second half to secure the victory.

They will now advance to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals where they will host Lafayette County (12-0) next Saturday at 1:00 at Thomas M. O’Sullivan Stadium.