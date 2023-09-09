MONETT, Mo– Lamar went on the road to face Monett to hopefully stay undefeated.

Lamar got out to an early 7-0 lead thanks to a Logan Kish rushing touchdown. Tigers led 7-0.

Lamar’s defense held the Cubs in check for most of the game, which allowed their offense to go to work. Senior Ian Ngugi kept the ball for a QB-keeper and ran off to the races for a 48-yard touchdown to go up 14-0.

Later in the second quarter, up 14-0, Kish took the hand-off from Ngugi for another touchdown, Tigers led 20-0.

Tigers ran away with it in this one as they win big over Monett, 40-7.

Lamar (3-0) will set themselves up for a HUGE matchup with Seneca (3-0) next Friday night.

Monett (0-3) will host Marshfield (0-2) next Friday.