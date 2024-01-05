LAMAR, MO — The Lamar Tigers earned their 9th victory of the season after they defeated Mt. Vernon 57-45.

Ian Ngugi led the way for Lamar with 17 points, while Chase Querry followed him with 15 points.

It was a close battle in the first half with the Mountaineers maintaining the lead for most of the first half, but Lamar sparked late to take the lead 29-26 into halftime.

Lamar improves to 9-4 on the season. Their next game will be at Nevada on Tuesday, January 9th.

Mt. Vernon falls to 5-4 on the season. The Mountaineers will hit the road to face Hollister on Tuesday.