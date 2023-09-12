LAMAR, Mo. — It’s week four of high school football season in Missouri. This Friday, one of the biggest games across the four states will be taking place when the 3-0 Lamar Tigers host the 3-0 Seneca Indians. Both teams are ranked at the top of their classifications. Lamar is number one in Class 2.

The Lamar Tigers come into this week with wins over Marshfield, Logan-Rogersville, and Monett. They won those games by an average of 47 points.

They have an explosive offense and it all starts with the explosive guys they have in the backfield like Ian Ngugi, Logan Kish, Alex Wilkerson, and Carson Sturgell. Their offense will need to be dialed in against Seneca’s defense which hasn’t allowed a score yet all season.

Head Coach Jared Beshore on what it’s going to take to defeat the Indians this Friday.

“You know, you just do your best to prepare and to, you know, get ready for your guys to play in a tough physical football game against a really good opponent and just do the best you can. You see with the cards like it’s a good football team. You got to be able to protect the football, You’ve got to be able to bring the physicality and you got to be able to make big plays. And so I have a feeling that that is going to be the big determinant of the game. And so we’re just trying to prep our guys to be able to be prepared for that.”

Defensively, Khiler Nance mans the middle of the Tiger’s defense, along with Ngugi on the outside at cornerback. Seneca is averaging 47 points a game so far, so this Tiger defense will certainly have their hands full.

“Well, this is one of our big games. They want revenge from last year. And we’re just game planning and knowing what we’re doing and it’s going out there to execute our best.” Senior Ayden Forst said preparing for a team like Seneca.

Senior Trace Wooldridge said, “It’s just like any other week. We prep maybe a bit more for them, but it’s just another week.”