LAMAR, MO – After suffering defeat in back to back state championships, the Lamar Tigers are running on their own motivation heading into this season.

Jared Beshore, head coach of the Tigers, said this team doesn’t need a theme or slogan.

“We don’t need a theme for this year. I just picked up our team shirts, and they say “no slogan needed” because our guys are so motivated,” said Beshore.

Lead in part by seniors Rourke Dillon and Trace Wooldridge, the Tigers will return their entire defensive line. Offensively, all-state wide receiver Ian Ngugi will return for his senior year, allowing Beshore to retain a major deep threat in his arsenal.

Even with a solid offense, Beshore emphasized the importance of solid defensive line play and battling in the trenches to win ballgames.

“Physicality is kind of our m.o. as a program,” Beshore said. “We hang our hat on attempting to be the most physical football team every Friday night.”

Defensive tackle Rourke Dillon also emphasized the importance of physicality, but also the significance of working hard at practices.

“This year we need to work harder and win,” Dillon said. “As a state runner up these past two years, we definitely played good, but I think this year we’ve got to come out on top.”

Working hard in practices will be key, but Beshore also discussed building mental toughness through the stretch of the season.

“Football is a big mental game. You’ve got four quarters of just full-on brawling on the field, and guys tend to wear out if they’re not mentally tough,” said Beshore.

Lamar will open up their season against Marshfield on August 25th.