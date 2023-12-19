LAMAR, Mo. — We’ve still got some holiday hoops going on in the Four States Tuesday night. A double-header in Lamar as the Lady Tigers hosted the Adrian Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

The Lady Tigers survived to defeat Adrian 52-49. Lamar improves to 3-5 on the season.

Lamar had three Lady Tigers finish in double-figures. Jaycee Doss scored a game-high 13 points and knocked down three three-pointers. Baylee Heckadon and Zavrie Wiss both finished with 12 points. Kynlee McCulloch chipped in nine points plus the go-ahead bucket near the end of regulation.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action in the Twelve Courts of Christmas Holiday Shootout from December 20th to December 22nd at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.