Lamar heads back to the Class 2 State championship

LAMAR, MO. — The Lamar Tigers continued their quest to return to the Class 2 state championship Saturday afternoon. The Tigers were hosting Richmond in the state semifinals.

Lamar jumped out to an early lead over Richmond in the first quarter and had a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Spartans came within one point, but the Tigers were able to hang on and win 21-20.

“You know, just stick to the plan,” said Lamar head coach Jared Beshore. “You know, we knew this was gonna be a tough game for us. Richmond’s a great football team. You know, we just stuck together and focused more about us than them and you know, the ball bounced our way a couple times and we were able to come out. That’s just part of being a team. You know, you overcome adversity no matter what it is. You never know what’s gonna happen especially when you’re playing good football teams. Bad things are gonna happen. You’re gonna have to overcome those and find a way to win and our guys found a way today.”

The Tigers advance to the Class 2 state championship game on Friday, Dec. 3. in Columbia where they will face Lutheran St. Charles. Head coach Jared Beshore is headed to his second straight state title in just his second year has head coach.