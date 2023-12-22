LAMAR, MO – Lamar girls basketball enters 2023 motivated from last year’s one-point loss to Diamond in the district championship game.

“Honestly, it’s that loss to Diamond by one point,” said junior guard Zavrie Wiss.

“We’ve got that game in our head every single day. It was crazy, but it’s helping us out this year.”

The girls will utilize both speed and height as key advantages in 2023.

With new talent coming in, Lamar is a young team, but a strong senior crew still remains. Jaycee Doss and Olivia Force are two of a few senior leaders retained this year.

Head coach Derek Judd said the experience factor has elevated his group in scoring.

“We spread the ball out,” said Judd.

“We had three girls in double figures the other night, and one had nine. When we’ve got girls scoring at the level we do, it can make them all very hard to guard.”

Despite height, size, and experience being major advantages, the Lamar girls agree that motivation remains as the biggest asset for Judd’s team.

“Coming off last season was very heartbreaking for us,” said junior power forward Kynlee McCulloch.

“There’s a drive to improve, and hopefully be in a better position than last year. We’re pushing each other to our best each game.”

The Lady Tigers will be participating in the 12 Courts of Christmas Holiday Shootout from December 20th to December 22nd.