Lamar football ushers in new era as Jared Beshore takes over powerhouse program

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar has it all this year: new turf, a new coach, and a new season.

It’s a new era altogether for the Lamar football team as former player Jared Beshore has taken over the program.

Jared Beshore, Lamar head coach, says, “I never thought I’d be in this position as far as taking over the Lamar program, but when the opportunity arose, it was definitely something I couldn’t pass up. It’s going to be an awesome experience leading a team I was once a part of.”

Beshore knows he has big shoes to fill, as he takes over for his former coach, Scott Bailey, who led the Tigers to seven straight state championships.

Beshore says, “Playing for Coach Bailey was a very special experience because of the work ethic and the success that we were able to instill and also have at the same point.”

While he hopes to instill the same championship mentality in his players, Beshore isn’t afraid to try new things on, and off, the field.

Beshore says, “I think there are gonna be things, me being closer in age to some of these kids, that maybe I can relate to them more. I’m open to everything.”

The players recognize the significance of their season, and many, like senior quarterback and running back Case Tucker, are prepared to take on leadership roles to help ease the transition.

Tucker says, “It’s a big role. All of us seniors really, we talked about it. With all the new coaches, we know that we have to step up our game as well and be the leaders to the younger kids.”

Though some faces in the program have changed, the goal remains the same: to leave it all on the field.

Tucker says, “I’m looking forward to the playoffs, obviously. We’re looking forward to that a lot.”

Beshore says, “They said they want to be champions. That’s the goal for these guys, and for their talent level and commitment level, that’s extremely attainable if they put the work in, if they’re accountable, and a little bit of luck, hopefully that’ll come to fruition.”