LAMAR, Mo. — 2023 has shaped up to be yet another great year for the Lamar high school football program.

Saturday in the semifinals they defeated Bowling Green, 47-16, to advance to the Class 2 State Championship for the 4th straight year.

The first kickoff came from Bowling Green, giving the Tigers possession of the ball. Within the first two minutes of play, Lamar was able to capitalize on third down handoff to Senior, Chase Querry who sprinted his way into the endzone for a 32-yard touchdown. With the extra point, Lamar took an early 7-to-0 lead with 10:00 left in the first quarter.

The next touchdown would also came from Lamar when Junior quarterback, Alex Wilkerson took to the air. The pass was caught by Senior WR, Ian Ngugi who charged past the defence for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-to-0 lead.

With six minutes remaining in the first half, Wilkerson was able to intercept the ball from the Bobcats. That interception paid off for the Tigers when Wilkerson dove in for another first quarter touchdown by Lamar. That would make the score 21-to-zero.

The Tiger momentum continued with less than a minute of play before halftime. A short pass near the endzone by Wilkerson was caught by Ngugi, giving Lamar a 27-to-nothing lead against the Bobcats before both teams headed into their locker rooms.

The Bobcats did manage to get on the scoreboard early in the third quarter with a 56-yard touchdown and two point conversion. That made the score 27-to-8.

While the Tigers continued to increase their lead against the Bobcats throughout the rest of the second half, Bowling Green did manage to squeeze in one more touchdown. During the final two minutes of the game, a 49-yard touchdown run by the Bobcats would turn their 8 points into 16.

The (12-1) Lamar Tigers will take on the (12-1) Valle Catholic Warriors from Sainte Genevieve in the Class 2 state championship game.

It will take place in Columbia at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. This will be the fourth straight year the Tigers will play for a state title. You can purchase game tickets, HERE.

Game Notables — Lamar Tigers vs. Bowling Green Bobcats

Lamar gained 295 yards on the ground (390 total offense). Alex Wilkerson carrying 15 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Haun added 11 carries for 70 yards.

Logan Kish gained 82 yards on 14 attempts.

Alex Wilkerson completed 5-of-10 passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns.