Joel Beshore starts things off with a run past the defense and the Tigers takes the early 7-0 lead.

Tigers show their stripes again again as Beshore pitches it to running back to Ian Goo-Gee for another easy run 14-0.

Beshore passes it to Ty Willhite’s as he strolls into the end zone, Tigers extend their lead 35-0.

In the end Tigers, dominate in this one 49-0.