LAMAR, Mo — Lamar was hosting the McDonald County Mustangs for homecoming night. The Tigers ran away with it, literally, taking this one 49-21.

The run game was dominant for the Tigers tonight, they racked up 241 yards rushing just in the first quarter alone!

Leading the way was Carson Sturgell who had a couple of touchdowns in the first half on scoring plays of 58-and-28-yards.

Ian Ngugi scored on a 57-yard touchdown to give Lamar the 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

Lamar improves to 5-1 on the year. They make the trip up to Nevada (6-0) next Friday.

McDonald County falls to 3-3 on the year. Their next game takes them back home where they will host Monett (0-6).