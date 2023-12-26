LAMAR, MO – From football to basketball, many boys on Heath Heckadon’s squad didn’t have much time to practice before their first game.

Despite the limited time-window, the Tigers won their first three games, and are now 7-2 to start the season. The Tigers return some key starters including Ian Ngugi, Alex Wilkerson, and Chase Querry.

Ngugi, the key facilitator for Lamar’s offense, said the main advantage is speed.

“We like to get out and run because we have a lot of speed this year,” Ngugi said.

“We want to beat teams down the court, and then of course box out and get rebounds. Speed is a big focus because we don’t have a lot height this year.”

Ngugi poses a huge threat for Lamar both beyond the arc and in the paint. The senior all-around athlete will be handling point guard duties this season, and will look to see his success from the football field transition to the basketball court.

Chase Querry, a forward for Lamar, made his return to the squad after missing the entire season last year due to injury. Querry spoke similarly of his groups goals this year.

“We’ve got to move the ball around, box out, and grab rebounds,” Querry said.

“We can’t let our size be a determining factor.”

Heckadon spoke positively of both Ngugi and Querry as senior leaders. Heckadon said while the two make incredible athletic contributions, they also do a great job of guiding the group.

“It’s great having them as people to guide this group,” Heckadon said.

“Seeing what they did on the football field, you know they’re great athletes, and it’s just amazing having them with us.”

Lamar will take on Seymour in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic on December 27th.