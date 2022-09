Lamar’s Joel Beshore would hand-off to Austin Wilkerson who goes down the sideline and 66 yards to the house for the score, Lamar leads 7-0.

Joel Beshore, is going to connect with Ian Ngugi who stiff arms his way into the end zone, Lamar leads 14-0.

Then Beshore will again hand it to Wilkerson and he goes for the 44-yard score, Lamar up 42-0 at half.

Lamar dominates in this one from start to finish, 56-6.