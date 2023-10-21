Photo Courtesy: SMC Schools (via Twitter)

PITTSBURG, Ks — The St. Mary’s Colgan Lady Panther volleyball team claimed the Class 2A Sub-State Championship after defeating Erie, 2-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-11).

Colgan started the day by defeating Richmond Central Heights 2-0 (25-6, 25-9).

After advancing to the semi-finals, they cruised by Arma/Northeast defeating them, 2-0 (25-17, 25-16).

They now advance to the Class 2A State Tournament which will be in Dodge City at the Dodge City-United Wireless Arena.

The tournament takes place Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th.