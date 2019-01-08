Lady Mountaineers beat Lady Indians 58-24

SENECA, Mo. - The Mount Vernon Lady Mountaineers basketball team defeated Seneca 58-24 to improve to 10 and 3 on the season.

Entering tonight's contest both teams were sitting at nine wins and coming off two-game win streaks.

The Lady Mountaineers would get 14 points apiece from Sophomore, Lacy Stokes, and Senior, Lyndsey Hood. Illinois State commit, Cameron Call, added 12 points in the victory for the Lady Mountaineers.

Up next for Mount Vernon will be another Big 8 battle at Monett (4-5) on Thursday (1/10).

The Lady Indians (9-3) will remain at home tomorrow night (1/8) against Big 8 Conference opponent Cassville (1-8).