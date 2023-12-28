NEOSHO, MO – Seneca girls basketball fell to Huntsville after a stronger start on Thursday afternoon.

Following a 57-11 loss their previous game, the Lady Indians battled in the first half with Olivia Haase leading the team in points with 10. Despite the stronger first half, Seneca would surrender a major run in the third quarter that resulted in Huntsville running away with the victory 57-25.

Up next, the Seneca girls will take on Hillcrest in the seventh place game at 9 a.m. on December 29th at the Neosho Junior High School gym.