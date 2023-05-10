JASPER, Mo. — Wednesday evening, the Jasper Lady Eagles and the Liberal Lady Bulldogs squared off in a rematch of last year’s Class 1 District 6 championship game.

The Lady Eagles defense came up big to hold off the Lady Bulldogs to win 7-3. Both teams started out the game hot scoring three runs in the first inning. Then, Jasper scored four runs in the top of the second to create a four point lead. Their lead ultimately was enough to seal them the game and earn them back-to-back district titles. The team responded after the win.

Grace Osborne said, “I’m just so excited and it’s great to be here again. It’s great to have beaten Liberal. We definitely, definitely have worked hard for it.”

Livia Dumm said, “This is all super exciting. I’m so glad we finished strong. I’m just really happy we made it all the way through and I’m proud of my teammates for pushing through.”

Taylor Hinds said, “The emotions were definitely very, very high and we were super excited to win. We just all really had the standards set high for us and we just really wanted to win. There was a lot of stress on us for wanting to win. So, we just really had to focus and keep that game mindset like your coach always says stay level right here, don’t get too excited, don’t get too low. So, throughout the game we’d always have to remind each other to stay here.”

Jasper will play the Miller Lady Cardinals in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals on May 16. The time and place of the game have yet to be determined.

The Liberal Lady Bulldogs’ season comes to an end with a 20-12 record.