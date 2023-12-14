WEBB CITY, MO – Coming off an 18-11 record last season, the Lady Cardinals are looking to pick up some momentum with a 2-6 start in 2023.

While Webb City is a young team, this group is eyeing major goals involving the district title. 10th year head coach Lance Robbins has seen many girls on his roster step up to be leaders.

“We’ve head a little bit of adversity with some starters getting hurt,” Robbins said.

“We’ve had to insert some younger kids in the lineup and they’re doing a good job. It’s just taken us a little bit of growth time, but I feel confident that we’ll get where we need to be in the coming weeks.”

Jenna Schulz, a junior on Robbins’ squad, said she’s honored to have a leadership role.

“I’m honored coach Robbins chose me,” Schulz said.

“Our team works really hard in practice, and we have so much talent on this roster. I’m definitely excited to have a starting role.”

Kirra Long, a junior who’s expected to play a significantly increased role this season, said it’s all about playing together as a unit.

“We have so many girls that just love this sport,” Long said.

“I’m confident in us. As long as we keep playing together, everything will be fine.”

Abby Sargent, a freshmen on Robbins’ roster who’s garnered some minutes this season, said a defining factor on this team is the energy.

“I love the seniors,” Sargent said.

“They bring so much positive energy and bring everybody up. When there’s someone down, we all work together to pick them up, and we inspire each other.”

The Lady Cardinals will travel to Pittsburg High School on December 18th.