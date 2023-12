CARL JUNCTION, MO – Without their star senior Kylie Scott, Carl Junction’s offense struggled against Springdale in the first place game of the CJ Classic.

Madalyn Huffman contributed primarily on offense in the paint, scoring her team’s first points on back to back possessions.

Despite the contributions from Huffman, Carl Junction could only put up 14 points in the loss to Springdale 52-14.

Up next, Carl Junction will participate in the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic beginning on December 7th.