The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team has been on a roll the last few weeks currently on a nine-game winning streak heading into facing rival Pitt State at their place Saturday. But, last week was also big for Lacy Stokes as she set several career marks.

Stokes would get to over 1,000 points for her career, but what makes it even more impressive is she’s the only sophomore player to reach the 1,000 points mark at MSSU, therefore making her the fastest player to reach the achievement at as well.

She would also pass the 300 career assist mark showcasing her all around style of play. We were able to talk with Stokes and head coach Ronnie Ressel about her latest milestones.

Lacy Stokes said, “It’s pretty amazing, I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, because the season’s still going on and we’re still focusing on one game at a time. So, I think after the season gets over it’ll be more something that I’m like wow that’s actually something. I just couldn’t be more blessed, obviously it’s something I couldn’t have done without my teammates.”

Ronnie Ressel said, “She’s a special young lady, just her work ethic alone dictates a lot of that. She’s constantly in the gym working on her craft. Offensively, the shots she makes, probably 95% of the shots she’s taking, she’s worked on and not just one or two times, but it’s consistently.”