Sophomore Lacy Stokes was named this week’s MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performances against UCO and Newman.

This past week Stokes averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.

Against UCO, Stokes finished with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, with 3 steals as they went on to win 72-61.

And against Newman, Stokes finished with 7 assists, 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals in the 89-42 victory.

The Lions will at home tomorrow when they host #24 Central Missouri.