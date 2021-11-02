KU’s Jalen Wilson apologizes following DUI arrest

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson turned to Twitter to publically apologize after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Sunday morning.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wilson at 23rd and Louisiana in Lawrence. Wilson is 20 years old, and his 21st birthday is this Thursday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Wilson tweeted that he took responsibility for the lack in judgement Tuesday afternoon.

“To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Jayhawk nation – first and foremost, I want to apologize to all of you for my mistake this past weekend. I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgement,” Wilson’s message said.

He also said he plans to show his remorsefulness through future conduct.

“I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward,” Wilson wrote.

At this point KU has not commented on any possible discipline Wilson may face.