KU Massage Therapist being investigated for inappropriate touching of female athletes

LAWRENCE, Ks. — The University of Kansas said today that at least six female athletes at KU reported they experienced unwanted touching from a massage therapist who faces child sex crimes charges.

The man, Shawn O’brein was recently charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

An investigation by the university also found that a school athletic trainer was aware of at least some reports of unwarranted and unwanted touching by O’brein, but failed to appropriately report the conduct, as is required by the university.

The school said it will continue its investigation into O’brein and determine who, if anyone else, knew of inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.