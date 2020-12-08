KSHSAA reverses ban on fans, allowing limited attendance for high school activities

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas High School Activities Association is making changes to its attendance policy for high school winter sports.

The board of directors met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of allowing more spectators.

In a 54-21 vote, KSHSAA decided to allow up to two parents or guardians per participant to be in attendance at high school activities starting this Thursday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 28.

However, local boards of education or health departments have the final say for their respective schools.

This decision reversed a previous one made by KSHSAA back on Nov. 24 banning all fans.

But, in a meeting held on Dec. 4, the appeals board recommended reconsidering the ban.