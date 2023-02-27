Over the weekend the KSHSAA & MSHSAA State Wrestling tournaments wrapped up. Here’s a look at a couple of local athletes who won state and how some of our local teams did!

KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling- Class 4A-1A

The Chanute Comets girls wrestling team claimed the Kansas Class 4A state title winning with 88 points. They won by a margin of 15 points!

They sent five girls to state. Four of them placed fifth or higher!

120 Kadynce Axelson (5th), 125 Reese Clements (3rd), 155 Brinley Bancroft (2nd), 170 Kylie Dillow (3rd), Reese Thompson wrestled at the 130lb weight class.

KSHSAA Boys State Wrestling- Class 4A

Chanute’s Ty Leedy claims the state title in the 157lb weight class.

He defeated Jonah Meyer from Andale by decision 5-4. Leedy went 30-2 this season!

MSHSAA Girls State Wreslting- Class 1

The Cassville Lady Cats made girls wrestling history finishing third as team in the Class 1 State Wrestling tounament.

They finished with 62 total points.

Faith James finished 3rd in the 130lb weight class and Annie Moore finished 2nd in the 115lb weight class.

MSHSAA Girls State Wrestling- Class 2

Seneca’s Isabella Renfro claimed the Class 1 190lb weight class state title!

She went a perfect 47-0 this season!

MSHSAA Boys State Wrestling- Class 2

Seneca Indians wreslter Brady Roark won the state title in the Class 2 132lb weight class.

Roark is a 3-time state champion. He finished this season with a 56-0 record.

MSHSAA Boys State Wrestling- Class 3

McDonald County’s Samuel Murphy won the Class 3 state title in the 215lb weight class.

His teammate Jayce Hitt won the state title in the Class 3 285lb weight class.

The Mustangs as a team finished 5th!