PITTSBURG, Ks– On Saturday, Kolbe Katsis had a career day when he went for 200 receiving yards. His performance has earned him MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week!

Katsis caught 9 balls for 200 yards on his way to a career best and also caught a 27-yard touchdown, to help the 3rd ranked Gorillas defeated the Mules, 38-37.

The Owasso native became just the sixth receiver in Pitt State history to log a 200-yard game.

Right now in the MIAA, Katsis ranks third in receiving yards per game (92.0) and he is also third in total receiving yards (276) and receptions (21).

After the game, Katsis spoke on his performance and he’s just glad he and his team came out with the win.

Sophomore Kolbe Katsis said, “I mean, I don’t really care. I’m just glad we got the win, Like, for real, I’m tired. We just played a whole war out there, and I’m just happy we got the win. But it is nice to have a good, good game like that”.

Pitt State returns home this Saturday when they host Nebraska-Kearney.