Knee injury behind him Video

WEBB CITY, MO - Webb City High School's Terrell Kabala dealt with adversity as a sophomore when he tore the ACL in his right knee, but Kabala has responded with a big junior season on the football field and basketball court. Kabala underwent sugery on October 25th, 2017 and then went thru nine months of rehab including a program called Sportsmetrics.