ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Rojas doubled and scored on Michael Busch’s high-bouncing single in the eighth after Clayton Kershaw and Reid Detmers dueled through seven scoreless innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the Freeway Series with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Will Smith added an RBI single in the eighth for the Dodgers, who snapped their three-game skid with two fortunate breaks for a team that hasn’t had many lately.

Four innings after the Angels’ Brandon Drury was ruled out at the plate on a call overturned by video review, Busch’s chopper off Chris Devenski (3-2) inexplicably leaped high over new Angels first baseman Kevin Padlo.

Kershaw (9-4) had another memorable night at Angel Stadium, where he has thrown 22 consecutive scoreless innings. The 35-year-old lefty yielded five hits, but escaped every jam and recorded five strikeouts.

The Dodgers’ beleaguered bullpen then came through. Caleb Ferguson struck out Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the eighth, and Evan Phillips pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Hunter Renfroe had two doubles for the Angels, who lost for only the fourth time in 15 games and were shut out for only the second time all season. The Halos have lost seven straight to the Dodgers in this rivalry series.

Ohtani’s 15-game hitting streak ended with an 0-for-4 performance that included two flyouts that left his bat at 102 mph. Trout also went 0 for 4.

Fans of both teams sold out Angel Stadium to watch the latest meeting of the clubs separated by 30 miles on the I-5 freeway. The Angels had a better record than the Dodgers at the start of the Freeway Series for the first time since 2014, but the rivalry went right back to its recent form.

Detmers yielded two hits and struck out eight in his third straight outstanding start for the Angels. Among the many highlights, he fanned Mookie Betts three times for the Dodgers star’s first three-strikeout game since April 15.

Kershaw retired the Angels’ first eight batters, but gave up back-to-back hits in the fourth. Drury singled and was initially ruled safe when he attempted to score from first on Renfroe’s double with a headfirst slide, but the call was overturned by a lengthy review.

The Angels then got two more runners in scoring position in the seventh with leadoff hits by Drury and Renfroe, but Kershaw eventually escaped a bases-loaded jam on a grounder by Andrew Velazquez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Chris Taylor flew out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth after having a cortisone injection in his right knee last weekend and missing two games. … Urías (hamstring) threw a three-inning simulated game. He will make a minor league rehab start this week, and if it goes well, he will return June 30 at Kansas City. Urías has been out since May 18. … Slugger Max Muncy participated in Urías’ simulated game and felt no discomfort in his injured hamstring. He is expected to return Friday at Dodger Stadium against Houston.

Angels: Gio Urshela is still in significant pain after fracturing his pelvis last week, manager Phil Nevin said. Urshela will see a second specialist Wednesday. … Anthony Rendon went on the 10-day injured list Monday with a bruised left wrist that remained sore longer than he expected. The club initially thought its $245 million third baseman wouldn’t need yet another stint on the IL. Rendon is eligible to return Monday.

UP NEXT

For the first time in his six major league seasons, Ohtani (6-2, 3.29 ERA) pitches against the Dodgers, who are likely to be one of his top suitors in free agency. Michael Grove (0-2, 8.10) is expected to fill the latest hole in the Dodgers’ rotation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports