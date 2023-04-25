WEBB CITY, Mo– Tuesday evening the Webb City Cardinals defeated the Carl Junction Bulldogs 6-0 to pick up a big COC win.

Missouri Southern commit, Kaylor Darnell pitched a beauty in the win. The Senior went 6.2 IP, allowed five hits, zero ER, and finished with 11 strikeouts!

The Cardinals scored two runs in the first after Shaun Hunt hit a double-RBI to give Webb City the early 2-0 lead.

Webb City came and opened the doors in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to push their lead to 6-0.

Gage Chapman, Cy Darnell and Kenley Hood each had RBI’s in the inning.

The Cardinals move to 12-9 on the season and 5-1 in the COC. Their next game will be home against Ozark (11-8) on Thursday, with game-time set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Carl Junction drops to 7-13 on the year and 2-4 in conference action. The Bulldogs will next play host to Republic (12-10) on Thursday with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.