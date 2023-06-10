This week the Kansas Softball Coaches released their All-State team and selections and here’s where some of our local girls landed on the list.

2023 All-State Selections- Class 3A

Pitcher Grace Major (Columbus)- 1st Team

Catcher Addison Saporito (Columbus)- 1st Team

Outfielder Katie Simpson (Columbus)- 1st Team

Infielder Mia Brown (Frontenac)- 1st Team

Outfielder Abi Beamon (Frontenac)- 1st Team

Infielder Mia Sarwinski (Galena)- 1st Team

Outfielder Blayze McNemar (Galena)- 1st Team

Pitcher Avery Johnson (Frontenac)- 2nd Team

Infielder Hattie Pyle (Frontenac)- 2nd Team

Infielder Annie Lee (Frontenac)- 2nd Team

Infielder Kaitlin Loop (Columbus)- 2nd Team

2023 All-State Selections- Class 4A

Infielder Shelbi Wilson (Labette County)- Honorable Mention

2023 All-State Selections- Class 5A

Catcher Maddie Burdick (Pittsburg)- 2nd Team

Pitcher Roary Hunziker (Pittsburg)- Honorable Mention