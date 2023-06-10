This week the Kansas Softball Coaches released their All-State team and selections and here’s where some of our local girls landed on the list.
2023 All-State Selections- Class 3A
Pitcher Grace Major (Columbus)- 1st Team
Catcher Addison Saporito (Columbus)- 1st Team
Outfielder Katie Simpson (Columbus)- 1st Team
Infielder Mia Brown (Frontenac)- 1st Team
Outfielder Abi Beamon (Frontenac)- 1st Team
Infielder Mia Sarwinski (Galena)- 1st Team
Outfielder Blayze McNemar (Galena)- 1st Team
Pitcher Avery Johnson (Frontenac)- 2nd Team
Infielder Hattie Pyle (Frontenac)- 2nd Team
Infielder Annie Lee (Frontenac)- 2nd Team
Infielder Kaitlin Loop (Columbus)- 2nd Team
2023 All-State Selections- Class 4A
Infielder Shelbi Wilson (Labette County)- Honorable Mention
2023 All-State Selections- Class 5A
Catcher Maddie Burdick (Pittsburg)- 2nd Team
Pitcher Roary Hunziker (Pittsburg)- Honorable Mention