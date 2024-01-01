JOPLIN, MO — Earlier today the Kansas Shrine Bowl announced their 2024 roster for the East/West All-Star game with multiple Southeast Kansas guys on the list.

Cade Brown (Parsons Linebacker)—

Brown finished the season with 100 total tackles (58 solo), 15 TFL, 2 QB Hurries and one Forced Fumble.

He received awards like Sports in Kansas 3A 1st Team All State Linebacker, Sports in Kansas 3A Defensive Player of the Year and KFBCA 3A 1st Team All State Linebacker.

Tucker Harrell (St. Mary’s-Colgan Defensive Back)—

At defensive back, Harrell finished with 41 tackles (22 solo) 2 interceptions and one tackle for loss.

He was a KFBCA All-State 1st Team Defensive Back and a 1st Team KSHSAA Covered Defensive Back.

Sam Hull (Humboldt Wide Receiver)—

Hull led Humboldt with 814 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns while averaging 15 yards a catch.

He was a Class 2A All-State selection which he earned from Sports in Kansas and KSHSAA.

Peyton McDonald (Frontenac Linebacker)—

McDonald was a Sports in Kansas 1st Team All-State selection for Linebacker and also a 1st Team All-CNC selection.

McDonald finished the season with 101 total tackles (50 solo), 9.5 TFL, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass breakup!

Augustus Thuston (Chanute Offensive Lineman)—

Thuston earned multiple honors for offensive line this season.

He was a KSHSAA Covered All-Class 4A 1st Team selection, KFBCA All-State selection and a Sports in Kansas All-State 1st Team Selection.

Kainen White (Coffeyville-Field Kindley Defensive Lineman)—

Coffeyville’s Kainen White was named as a KFBCA Class 4A 1st Team All-State selection for defensive line.

White came into this season recovering from a broken ankle, but still managed to rack up 30 tackles, 11 TFL’s, 3 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.