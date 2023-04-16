PITTSBURG, KS– Sunday afternoon, the Kansas Men’s Basketball team made the trip down to Pittsburg as part of their 2023 Barnstorming Tour.

Future NBA Draft picks Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick were part of the group that came down to socialize with fans and kids.

The players took the kids through skills competition that involved dribbling, shooting, and a half court contest.

They also did a Q&A session with the players where fans had a chance to ask their favorite players a question.

During the event, there was also a live auction held which included; game worn shoes, signed jerseys, autographed basketballs, bobbleheads.

Former KU Guard and current Pitt State Head Coach Jeff Boschee participated in a three-point shootout with Freshman star Gradey Dick. Boschee won the shoot-out 9-7.

After the event concluded, fans had a chance to get autographs from all of the players.

The event was put on by Mass St. Collective which is a program in partnership with the NIL to assist KU student-athletes in building their brand and helping them monetize their name, image and likeness.

We had a chance to catch up with some of the players to get their reactions to have the opportunity to participate in this tour and interact with fans.

Gradey Dick said, “It’s been an amazing experience just to you know, be a hometown kid in Kansas and, you know, get to travel the cities that I kind of grew up with my three other siblings kind of playing sports and traveling all these different tournaments. So it’s good to be back and started in Dodge City and make our way to the hometown of Wichita and then finishing up here in Pittsburg and you know it’s great. It’s fun. Fun times, meeting new people. You know, making different relationships is definitely special”.

Kevin McCullar Jr said, “It was big to come down here and you know meet fans that you know sometimes don’t get a chance to come out all the way to Lawrence and you know go to Allen Field House so you go out here and you know give back to the community, it felt good”.

Jalen Wilson said, “It’s great. It’s great to like you said having the opportunity to come connect with people who may not get to come out to Lawrence is terrific. You know, you can see the smile on their face, the joy that we bring them coming out here and just being able to socialize a little bit. I think it just taken to a whole level you know, or Lawrence, maybe they do get to come to the game. We don’t really get to have that conversation. But here we get to meet them sign stuff. So I think it’s cool”.