Kansas City Royals unveil new uniforms

KANSAS CITY- Sep 29: Photo from the game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday September 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after teasing a new uniform, the Kansas City Royals have released the first look of the newest threads the team will be wearing.

An ode to the past.

A nod to the future.https://t.co/ijL39IPB5j pic.twitter.com/dr2CMn82oC — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 19, 2021

“An ode to the past. A nod to the future.”

The team will wear new home and road primary and alternates with an updated look to the fonts, numbers and colors.

“We’re excited to introduce to our fans, our new uniform set for the 2022 season,” Royals Vice President/Major League Team Operations Jeff Davenport said. “These updates reflect fresh variations on our brand esthetic, that generations of Royals fans have come to identify with, while also offering newer classic looks to the overall uniform set. We see these as an ode to the traditions of the past yet refined and updated for inspiration of what’s to come.”

The road game uniforms will have an updated “Kansas City” across the chest in a different font and will remove the piping around the name and numbers.

Home uniforms will also update the piping around the letters and numbers.

Fans looking to buy the uniform can find it at the team store on Black Friday starting at 8 a.m. until December 3.

Those who can’t make it in person can pre-order a jersey for delivery in February.