Kansas City Royals to increase capacity at Kauffman starting in May

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will increase capacity at Kauffman Stadium starting in May. The team opened the season in front of 10,000 fans. Starting next week, 17,500 fans will be allowed at games. That is about 45% capacity.

The Royals say fans will be able to social distance in 3-foot intervals with the increased capacity. The team will continue to require fans to abide by other restrictions, including:

Face coverings are required at all times unless eating or drinking

Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app

All tickets and parking must be purchased in advance

Single-game tickets for May homes games will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Future single-game ticket availability will be determined on a month-by-month basis until Kauffman Stadium can operate at full capacity. Ahead of future single-game ticket releases, capacity limits will be reviewed each month based on Kansas City health and safety protocols.