KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just over a year, Kansas City will have another professional team to cheer on.

The Pro Volleyball Federation announced Wednesday that Kansas City is the newest home to an expansion team for the league.

The announcement is another signal of Kansas City’s prominence as a sports destination and a leader in women’s sports.

Kansas City will become home for this team in 2025 and is owned by Missy and Kent McCarthy.

The owners are KU alumni and have professional sports ownership experience as part of the Kansas City Royals ownership group and a stake in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

The President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, Kathy Nelson, said this sport is a great addition to Kansas City.

“This is a perfect addition to our portfolio of professional teams and will complement the thriving youth and collegiate volleyball programs in our region,” Nelson said.

The new pro-volleyball federation will serve up its inaugural season with seven teams in late January 2025. Kansas City will join teams like Dallas, San Diego, Atlanta and Columbus, Ohio.

Kansas City holds attendance records for the third and fourth highest-attended women’s collegiate volleyball games, making KC the perfect spot for a team’s home base. KC is also home to the CPKC Stadium, the first stadium made for a women’s professional sports team (KC Current).

According to a press release from the Kansas City Sports Commission, KC has approximately 17,000 club volleyball players and 3,000 coaches.

There are also 15 college volleyball programs in the Kansas City area, which include teams from all college athletic governing bodies.

The league co-founder, Dave Whinham, said there are multiple benefits to adding a professional volleyball team to the area.

“The Pro Volleyball Federation is committed to driving equity, awareness, and engagement in women’s sports, something I know resonates with the Kansas City community,” Whinham said. “We look forward to bringing a world-class experience in just over a year.”

The team plans to hire key leadership positions in the coming months. The name of the team will be unveiled in 2024.