JOPLIN, MO — Thanks to a big night from the Lions, they defeat UCO, 86-65.

Kaitlin Hunnicutt had a career day finishing with 25 points in the win. Ryan Franklin also had a big night finishing with a double-double, 21 points, 13 rebounds.

Kryslyn Jones and Maggie Sockey both had nice nights as well for Southern finishing with 14 and 12 points.

Southern picks up their first win of conference and improve to 4-4 on the year.

They’ll be back in action on Saturday against Newman with game time set for 1:30 p.m.