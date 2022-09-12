MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was all Kansas State on a rainy day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

After a delayed start, first half touchdowns from Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn catapulted the Cats to a 40-12 win over Missouri.

Halfway through the second quarter, K-State came out of a lightning delay with a 76-yard punt return touchdown from Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks to make it 20-3.

Deuce Vaughn finished with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Adrian Martinez finished with 101 yards passing, 52 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

Mizzou finished four of their five third quarter drives with interceptions.

Brady Cook completed 15 of 27 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions while rushing for 56 yards.

Mizzou returns to Columbia (1-1) to host Abilene Christian next week while the Wildcats (2-0) host Tulane next Saturday.