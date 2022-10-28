The fourth seed Joplin Eagles started District Playoffs with a matchup against fifth seed Raymore-Peculiar at Junge Stadium.
The Eagles season would come to an end as the fall to Ray-Pec, 56-42 and finished the season with a 7-3 record overall.
by: Tichina Coleman
