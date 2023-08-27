JOPLIN, Mo– High school softball is off an running with their seasons and the Joplin Lady Eagles have two players that are committed to playing softball at the next level.

And those two players are Bailey Ledford and Abby Lowery.

Senior third baseman Bailey Ledford recently announced her commitment to further her academic and athletic career by committing to play at Crowder College.

Ledford is coming off a junior season where she finished with a .443 batting average with 21 RBI’s and 27 stolen bases, while helping lead Joplin to a 23-11 record last year.

She will be a huge piece of Joplin’s lineup and team this year, who have very high expectations.

So, the Crowder Roughriders will definitely be getting a great local player to add their already successful program.

Joplin junior centerfielder Abby Lowery announced a few weeks ago, that she will be committing to Arkansas Tech University to continue her softball career with the Golden Suns.

Lowery had a big sophomore season in which she racked up 31 RBI’s and hit with a .441 batting average while earning All-District Honors.

Lowery still has two more years of high school softball, but believes committing now was a big weight lifted off her shoulders.

Ledford and Lowery spoke on what went into their decisions to choose their respective schools.

Bailey Ledford said, “Definitely their program. I went on a visit there and the way that they work together, it just really pulled me in. And their coach, Coach Josh, he’s a really good guy. I like him a lot too. It’s going to be amazing. I’m very, very excited. It’s great to be close to home, too, so that my parents can come watch and family”.

Abby Lowery said, “I would say the recruitment process is really stressful because you don’t know, like you have to figure out where you want to go and then like what to say to all these people. But I really feel like it definitely took the stress off my shoulders. And now I feel like I can play way more loose and I’m way more free. And I mean, obviously I still have to work, I still have to do what I need to do, but it definitely helps whenever you’re like that. Definitely the coaches I love Coach Jones, I love coach Addie, Coach Scott. Whenever I went on my visit there, they welcomed me with open arms. I absolutely loved the campus, the girls, and it was just one of those things where my heart was kind of just like, I want to be here. I feel like I’m at home when I’m at Arkansas Tech”.

Now while playing with Joplin, they are currently 2-2 in this young season and will be back in action on Monday when they host Kickapoo.