NEOSHO, Mo — The Wildcats celebrated “Senior Night” tonight as they hosted the Joplin Eagles for a COC matchup.

Joplin cruised their way to victory with a 56-24 win over Neosho!

Joplin’s Quin Renfro had a big first half scoring three touchdowns!

The Eagles jumped out to a 21-3 lead after QB Hobbs Gooch found WR Jett Beal for the 62-yard touchdown.

They went up 28-3 after a Renfro touchdown.

Late in the first half, needing a score, Neosho’s Quenton Hughes found WR Tyrone Harris over the middle who took it 48-yards to the house and the Wildcats trailed 28-10 at halftime.

Renfro finished the night with 33 carries for 334 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Joplin ends their regular season with a 6-3 record. Neosho ends their regular season 1-8.

Both teams now wait to see where they will be seeded and who they face in their respective district tournaments.