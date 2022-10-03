Late Monday afternoon over at Joplin High School, the Joplin Lady Eagles Softball team were hosting the Glendale Lady Falcons on Senior Night.

It was a defensive battle all game long, and quite a pitching outing for Senior Jill McDaniel who racked up 13 strikeouts and allowed 0 earned runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, an overthrow at home, would allow Abby Lowery to score from third to give them the early 1-0 lead.

But, late in the game it would be their other senior Isabella Yust who would bunt in the winning run to help secure them the victory.

I guess you could say it was a great senior night for these two Joplin Lady Eagles as Joplin comes away with the win 2-1.

They improve to 21-9 on the season. Their last two games will be on the road at Webb City tomorrow afternoon and then at Waynesville on Thursday.