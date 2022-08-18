With volleyball season approaching the Joplin Lady Eagles are ready to be back on the court under second year Head Coach Desiree Felker.

Last season, Joplin finished 6th in the COC where they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by Nixa.

As they put last season in the rearview, the Lady Eagles are hitting the court to prepare for the 2022 season and look for a deeper playoff run.

The team faced some hardships during the offseason with some injuries that led to players being put in new positions. Through the adversity the team was able to come together and really build their chemistry. Coach Felker knows her team will be ready for anything.

Desiree Felker said, “This summer we definitely faced some adversity. We had a lot of people playing in a lot of different positions that they’re really not used to, and I think that has made us better all around. We had some people who had to play middle that haven’t done that since they were freshmen, we had some people play middle who haven’t done it before which has made us better in the long run because people are learning different positions and if there comes a time whenever they have to step in they’re going to be ready.”

Abby Edwards said, “I think one of the biggest thing I’m impressed with is how close we are other than being on the court we do so many things outside of school and outside of playing volleyball so I think that’s one of the biggest thing that’s contributed to playing here.”