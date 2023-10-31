JOPLIN, Mo — Coming off a bye week last week, the Joplin Eagles are back on the field for a big road matchup on Friday that will determine if their season will end, or if they’ll advance to the District Championship.

The Eagles hit the road Friday night to face off against the Kickapoo Chiefs (8-1) in the Class 6 District 5 semi-finals.

Joplin is currently 6-3 on the year and they will certainly need everyone full-go and healthy if they’re pull off a big win on the road.

And right now the Joplin Eagles are fully loaded and ready to make a deep playoff push.

We spoke to Head Coach Curtis Jasper and a few of his seniors about how they got healthier and got better during the bye week.

Senior Running Back Quin Renfro said, “Yeah. So we you know, just resting our bodies. Really took care of our bodies this week. I thought we had a big focus on that. And also just breaking down the little things and kind of going back to the basics and just slowing everything down for the playoffs”.

Senior Strong Safety Chavis Coleman said, “I think with the bye, we got to rest our bodies and just get well in shape, running in the cold, getting used to our environment out there. I think we’re going to be good. Kickapoo’s a good team, but I think we’re gonna be ready for them”.

Head Coach Curtis Jasper said, “Yeah, we took a little time to look at ourselves, do a little self scout, obviously get healthy, and then, just work on some fundamentals and then take an early look at Kickapoo”.

Game time on Friday night is set for 7:00 p.m. in Springfield.